I attended the Women’s March on Saturday in Missoula. Twelve people gathered on the sidewalk, questioning known details. We determined the event must have been canceled and yet, without any one person assuming leadership, the gathering continued. We shared informal introductions and someone suggested a Higgins Avenue “bridge walk.” Our two signs, a decorated hat, a brightly colored poncho and one very large dog garnered numerous honks of support from Missoula drivers.
I’d like to offer to you why I went to what became the most meaningful Women’s March I attended. In my personal life, my professional life as a psychotherapist and in the daily politic, I encounter personal and collective evidence of the damaged feminine consciousness. This damage manifests itself in broken and harmed bodies and in wounded spirits and souls. This woundedness to the feminine consciousness is present regardless of gender. Her wounds are present in a voice that stammers, in a body bent with the weight of self doubt, in numbness and disconnection from feelings in favor of rationality and intellect.
Her wounds can be studied by an examination of what is missing — the things not seen nor spoken of. Her wounds exist in expressions of rage and anger. And if one looks closely, her woundedness is present in a silence that hesitates to speak due to her experience that she won’t be listened to or understood.
In this day and time, she is expressed by the feminine pronoun and not by that name. She is a consciousness that brings forth the opposite of what we have been living the past 2,000 years in a heritage of conquest and domination. She is writhing and struggling to be born. She is extrovertedly saying “me too” at the same time she is introvertedly plumbing the depths of her woundedness. She cries out and seeks for us to build a relationship with her now.
She desires we tend to her body, to matter; asks us to respect her life force, her spiritual ways of knowing; and suggests we honor her position of importance as a vessel which holds contents about that which we don’t yet know.
Saturday, I went to the Missoula Women’s March 2020 and stood on the Higgins Avenue bridge with 12 people to feel the rootedness of her feet in mine, to see her spirit in the eyes of the three men and nine women and one dog, and to learn from and join with those who seek a more complete expression of our humanity.
Gwen Sensenig,
Missoula