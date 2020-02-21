Measures to protect grizzlies, wildlife - and people

Living in Montana, I’ve seen lots of people take it upon themselves to keep their families and themselves safe in grizzly country. I am a firm believer that bears and people can co-exist.

The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is discussing important conflict prevention measures and how we can safely recreate, ranch and farm in bear habitat, while protecting this iconic species. The council can recommend several measures to keep people safe, and make sure wildlife is protected.

First, our state should devote more resources to educating the public about bear safety, especially in communities where grizzly bear range is likely to expand. Second, the council should recommend full implementation of conflict prevention measures listed in the Interagency Grizzly Bear Conflict and Mortalities Report — like hunters carrying bear spray, hunting with a partner and not shooting prey late in the day.

Last, I urge the council to recommend proactive, non-lethal measures such as electric fencing and bear-proof garbage containers that target specific conflict situations and are effective over the long term.

I am a proud outdoors lover in this region, and that’s why I think it’s so important to ensure a future for grizzly bears and to practice coexistence.