I was saddened to read about Jim Caplis and K&C Foods' recent troubles with the state Department of Livestock inspection process (Missoulian, July 25). While I don't know anything about the complexities of facility inspections, I do know a lot about the high-quality meat and customer service that K&C Foods has provided over the years.
My family and I swear by Jim Caplis' handcrafted burger and sausage. In fact, our kids will ask for "Jim burgers" by name.
Regardless of how the inspection process turns out, I'd like to publicly tip my hat to Jim Caplis for producing a great product for 60 years. Six decades of business longevity doesn't happen by accident. Keep up the good work, Jim!
Ryan Chapin,
Missoula