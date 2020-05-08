Meat processors too essential to deport?

I decided to take President Trump's suggestion and drink some disinfectant. I've been drinking a cup or so of "disinfectant" each day and I feel great. I was going to drink bleach because it's so cheap but I like the taste of bourbon a lot better.
Now that President Trump has signed an executive order making meat processing employees essential workers, I wonder if he's going to stop trying to deport them.
Rod Hand,
Missoula
