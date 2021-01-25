Media controlling the message

I was saddened but not surprised at the treatment of our Montana National Guard troops in DC. They were used by the Democrats to showcase their preparedness against threats. Something they failed to do two weeks prior. They were left to sleep in parking garages and parks with no facilities available. Thrown out like trash once their usefulness was complete. If Trump were in charge this would be front page news as it should be, but the pandering media barely makes a mention. Control the message control the masses.