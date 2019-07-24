Unfortunately we’re paying a lot more attention these days to media bias, and for those of us who still want the unvarnished facts, it is disturbing when we see something that isn’t that in the Missoulian.
We’re long past the days (if they ever existed) where religious conservatives should be referred to as “pro-life, pro-family” (without the quotes) as was done in the article on Liberty University (July 17). As the rest of the article makes clear, they are simply anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ. (We are all hopefully pro-life and pro-family.) Please make that change in your future reporting on similar organizations.
I will compliment the Missoulian for recognizing that affiliation with Liberty University by Missoula County would be of interest to Missoulians. The idea of “conscience” objections to providing medical care, when someone has a “personal bias to not provide care,” is not something we should be encouraging, even in “rural and under-served communities in Montana” — or maybe especially not there, where “moving the patient to a different provider” may not be an option.
