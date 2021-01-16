 Skip to main content
Media selects portion of facts

There is a phenomenon where neighbors come to view the same events completely differently. Many ask incredulously, “How can people believe that?”

Ironically, those people wonder the same thing about them!

Most readers have a favored pool of information where we learn our facts; often a few media reports or articles. This is necessary because we don’t have unlimited time and attention to gather facts ourselves.

But how can all relevant facts be presented in only a few minutes? Over 50 hours of public testimony transpired about electoral fraud, constituting only a fraction of the facts gathered about that event. How can all those facts be presented in a single news broadcast?

They cannot. Our chosen storytellers have to select only a handful of facts to grant us their intended worldview. Presenting only some facts in certain ways, however, potentially leads to conclusions that are not reasonable in light of other valid facts – and this appears as madness to the alternatively informed.

Hence, what Rudy Gideon (letter, Jan. 15) and others are experiencing is an encounter with those who have “alternative facts,” as Kellyanne Conway famously said. Except, while the media taught us to scoff at the phrase, it explains what is happening.

Garret Morrill,

Missoula

