Media should analyze Trump motivations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We cannot, should not, and hopefully soon will not expect our mentally unstable (with full-blown narcissism) president to provide a presidential type of leadership. He will not change his selfish and self-serving thinking, speaking and acting. This has been his innermost motivation throughout his entire adult life.

All this is now constantly being demonstrated by our president. TPM (Trump Personal Motivations) should be included in our media's constant analyses with the public.

Getting angry and feeling betrayed by this man accomplishes nothing. But understanding about what motivates him can accomplish something important.

And that "something important," in my opinion, is our peace of mind as each of us chooses to trust that our nation can and will move on in positive ways as a democracy in action.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0