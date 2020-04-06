Media should analyze Trump motivations

Media should analyze Trump motivations

{{featured_button_text}}

We cannot, should not, and hopefully soon will not expect our mentally unstable (with full-blown narcissism) president to provide a presidential type of leadership. He will not change his selfish and self-serving thinking, speaking and acting. This has been his innermost motivation throughout his entire adult life.

All this is now constantly being demonstrated by our president. TPM (Trump Personal Motivations) should be included in our media's constant analyses with the public.

Getting angry and feeling betrayed by this man accomplishes nothing. But understanding about what motivates him can accomplish something important.

And that "something important," in my opinion, is our peace of mind as each of us chooses to trust that our nation can and will move on in positive ways as a democracy in action.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News