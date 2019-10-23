When you have a president of your country whose mental disorder overwhelms every good governing instinct, that nation has problems. I suppose it works in some forms of government, but in the U.S., a democracy? No way.
What confounds me is how the media attempts to make news out of practically every word, tweet, utterance and move Donald Trump makes. This is not news. This is nothing worthy of professional news coverage. And it certainly is not new and unusual given Trump's state of mind.
Can't our creative news organizations find something to talk about other than Donald Trump and his decisions, behavior and demeanor? He will not change. His compulsion for personal attention, in whatever form it takes, will continue. We cannot make any sense out of it as relates to our national leaders normal presidential duties, responsibilities, and conduct.
So I say, let's get on with it; let's get a change of leadership ASAP in the Oval Office; and let's move from that change to a most important change of all: To begin bringing our political parties together in focus together in motivation and together in agreement. And that emerging agreement is for our elected and appointed constituents to put what's right for the United States of America over any personally selfish motivations.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula