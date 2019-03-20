Montana Medicaid expansion by the numbers:
150,000 Montanans have enrolled in Medicaid expansion during the past three years.
50,000 have benefited and transitioned out into jobs and other insurance programs.
96,000 Montanans are currently benefitting from Medicaid expansion.
In three years, Montana hospitals have saved $450 million in uncompensated costs.
7 out of 10 Montanans on Medicaid expansion are working, while others are disabled, in school or providing family healthcare.
About 2-3 percent of the 96,000 enrollees abuse the system.
93,000 Montanans should not be penalized for the 2,000-3,000 who “game” the system. The onerous and expensive work requirement regulations proposed by House Bill 658 includes 22 ways a person can lose benefits for up to six months for minor omissions. This would add stress and turmoil to the 93,000 deserving enrollees.
32,000 recipients would possibly lose coverage under the GOP work requirement.
Ballot initiative 185, which was heavily funded and fought by the tobacco industry, was not a mandate against Medicaid expansion, but was against a tobacco tax. Polls show the majority of Montanans support Medicaid expansion.
Montana taxpayers currently pay 6 percent of the medicaid expansion costs to the tune of about $25/mo per enrollee.
Support Rep. Mary Caferro’s House Bill 425.
Craig McClure,
Polson