Medicaid started 1965. Prior to passage of Medicaid expansion in 2015, Medicaid patients were recognizable as people in need of assistance. Since expansion passed, I have seen big, strapping men on Medicaid, including some who own their own business and have more than one home.
As a physician, I see Patient A, who works hard, gives honest account, and cannot afford needed tests and procedures. I also see Patient B, who works the system, and gets tests and procedures basically for free because the current system is easy to scam.
After Obamacare passed, costly regulations and taxes soared while payments dropped. Physicians could not afford to stay in private practice and were forced to work for corporations. They lost their autonomy and can no longer practice medicine as they deem appropriate because they must tow their employer’s line. Shortages and burnout are at all-time highs.
Insurance companies and government bureaucracies now determine if you receive testing and treatment, instead of you and your doctor deciding care. Rationing has become commonplace, especially among the elderly whose care is often delayed or denied.
Medicaid expansion is costly and not compassionate to hardworking Montanans, nor toward those denied care because of rationing.
Annie Bukacek,
Kalispell