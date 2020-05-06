Medical care for all was always the answer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hello: My wife's job at a fitness center here in Aizuwakamatsu, Japan, is over for now. Many bars and restaurants are closed, except for take-outs. My two doctor ESL students said that this pandemic will last at least two more years, and many more will die. They said that a vaccine will take at least 1.5 years to make and distribute.

I can't even walk in some parks and fields anymore. And in the U.S., in light of those who want to force economies to reopen, who don't want governments to force lock-downs and wear masks, who don't want governments to force medical care on its citizens, I think we'll have to have a sort of martial law, a sort of military-style compliance with the public in order for us to have a society which provides basic medical care for all.

It seems like it's something like: Either we open up and restart the economy and just get used to stepping over the bodies, or we continue these shutdowns, watch our economy fall to the floor and die from starvation, loneliness or suicide. Medical for all was always the answer, my friends, and now we're seeing the consequences.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula