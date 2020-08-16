Medical response to mental illness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Officers of the law" partaking in training modules and/or a 40-hours-per-year CIT role-play series is hardly a replacement for actual medical school.

Specialized mental health field response operates with different motivations and yields different outcomes. Highly volatile interactions between police and those in the midst of a mental health crisis rapidly de-escalate when assessed from a medical lens rather than a use-of-force lens.

The present and historic reality is that Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge is the largest psychiatric warehouse in the state. This manifests when interactions with law enforcement end in arrest and incarceration rather than immediate long-term community based mental health services and treatment.

My demand is for law enforcement to accept that their role is to enforce laws. Unless signaled by the on-site designee, enforcers of law should not carry the expectation or absolute authority to immediately apprehend or otherwise intervene on a mental health crisis.

People who suffer from mental health issues are 16 times more likely to be killed during police-involved situations. The need to restructure societal response is critical. Some of us have more skin in the game than others, but those with blood in the game will ultimately prevail.