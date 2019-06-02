The University of Montana needs a medical school.
After reading the article (May 27) stating that the enrollment of Montana State is increasing while the University of Montana enrollment has been falling, I would propose that the largest city in Montana, with two hospitals, might be a appropriate place for a medical school.
I know that this has been considered in the past legislative activities in Helena. A representative promoting libertarian ideology proposed this a few years ago. Needless to say, that proposal failed to reap any harvest.
The University of North Dakota, a state with three-quarters of Montana’s population, has had a medical school since 1909. They have four medical campuses across the state. One-half of the doctors in North Dakota come from this program. They have continually invested in the system over time, approving and building a $124 million faculty, which was finished in 2016 in Grand Forks.
Montana needs to bite the bullet for medical infrastructure within the state. Investment is sorely needed. Tax dollars are needed for investments. Some vision is needed. UM and Montana would both benefit greatly.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula