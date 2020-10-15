Medications arrive too late

I’m a veteran, and through the VA Health Care System in Montana I’m able to get the care I need. 90% of all medications prescribed through the VA are delivered via the USPS. I receive several life saving medications through the mail. Normally it takes seven to ten days for my prescriptions to arrive, but thanks to Postmaster General DeJoy and his asinine changes to the Postal Service it takes two to three weeks for me to get my medication. I also can’t order my prescriptions early to ensure I get them on time. As a result, I along with many other veterans have to go without life saving medications. This is the single greatest attack on veterans in the history of this country, and many will die as a result if nothing changes. We fight for our country only to be entirely forgotten about and left without the life saving medications we need.