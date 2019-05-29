I would like to thank Big Sky High for hosting the Meet of the Champions. I would like to thank all the coaches for coaching all the track players.
This was my first year of doing track and I really loved it. My coaches were super nice. It was a really fun season. I liked how most of the players had good sportsmanship and cheered on all the teams. There aren't that many kids that made bad comments about the runners or the teams.
Overall it was a great season and I'm glad I got to go the Meet of the Champions.
Payton Hill,
grade 6,
Lolo