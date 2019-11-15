Sharon Sterbis's recent (Oct. 28) letter claimed "a new South Avenue bridge could also cost Missoula County millions.” She cites an Oct. 11 County Public Works meeting that she did not attend. If she had been there (or read the notes), she would have heard (as I did) Shane Stack and Erik Dickson explain 1. their cost estimates are rough numbers, and would be lower if work is done by the county instead of contractors; 2. South Avenue improvements have many potential funding sources without increasing county property taxes.
"Funding opportunities" include CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, $1.4 million/yr); TA (Transportation Alternatives Program, $4 million/yr); FLAP (Federal Land Access Program, $17 million/yr); BARSAA (Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act) around $350,000; state gas tax funds; and the county’s own bridge and road fund. Dickson explained that many upgrades need to be made regardless if there’s a new bridge or not, and would be included in their regular roads budget.
Bottom line: Her claim South Avenue improvements will increase taxes is groundless. But there is a very real threat of large property tax increases if the county abandons the South Avenue Bridge project.
Bridget Johnson,
Missoula