Meeting to discuss growing as anti-racist community

This Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m., the Missoula City Council, Mayor Engen and Police Chief White are meeting to discuss how to grow Missoula as an anti-racist community.

Now is the time, for white Missoulians especially, to speak up and ensure that meaningful anti-racist action is taken right now. While the mayor’s recent letter outlined ongoing incremental reforms, we know that, on their own, they fall short.

We must start the conversation on what defunding the police and prioritizing community-based solutions in Missoula looks like. Do we need a police officer at Sentinel, Big Sky and Hellgate high? Do we want public safety narrowly defined as fire and police, with over a quarter of our general fund ($15,877,180 in 2018) funding the Missoula Police Department? Or do we include, for starters, stable housing, job services, mental health services and non-police crisis response services. We need immediate, sensible and concrete answers and actions for these questions and many more.

Now is the time to act radically, not incrementally, in shifting our communities away from systemic racism and entrenched white supremacy, towards an equitable and sustainable future for all.

Information on how to publicly comment this Wednesday is found on the city’s website under “meetings.”

Blaine Doherty,

Missoula

