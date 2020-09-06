Memorable bear story

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your "black bears invasion" story on Aug. 27 reminds me of my favorite grizzly bear story.

My friend was coming from back East to teach in western Montana, with her three little girls, back in the late '50s.

As they passed through Yellowstone Park, she decided to stop at a picnic site to eat dinner. Little did she know that grizzlies were kings of the Dumpsters as she made up beds on the picnic tables for the girls.

About midway through the night, my friend awakened to observe the huge grizzly bears walking and sniffing around the tables. Of course, she quickly got up from her cot by the car and got inside. She was able to go back to sleep.

Upon awakening the next morning, she found the bears gone and her daughters to be just fine.

This is a true story and was told years later by the "three little girls" at their mother's funeral.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0