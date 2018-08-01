A report from the Centers for Disease Control shows a 25 percent increase in suicides in the United States since 1999. Montana experienced about 29 suicides for every 100,000 people — the highest in the nation.
Agriculture is Montana’s No. 1 industry. Farmers’ stress levels are rising for a multitude of reasons, yet mental health professional shortages continue to plague the frontier.
For me, this issue is intensely personal. My father, a farmer, was born on the family farm during the Depression, and died on the same farm. We lost him to suicide. I want to be a part of the solution that ends suicide in farming.
One major step I’ve taken was to reach out to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the Senate’s only working farmer. I told him we need better mental health services for farmers and ranchers. He listened.
Tester sponsored the FARMERS FIRST Act to establish a new grant program to provide funding for behavioral health professionals. This bill will take real steps to give farmers the tools they need to relieve stress and live successful, balanced lives.
I want to thank Senator Tester and ask my fellow Montanans to help those around them who are struggling. Together we can save lives.
Darla Tyler-McSherry,
Shepherd