I keep wondering if I am an alarmist. Last night I listened to another author, Bill Eddy, talk about his book "Why We Elect Narcissists and Sociopaths — And How We Can Stop!" Now, due to the “Goldwater rule,” Eddy could not talk specifically about our current president, as he has not examined him personally, but he said he was able to state certain characteristics displayed. As usual with these books, the "glove fits," and I was unnerved once again.
There is the book "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President" by Bandy Lee, et. al. I have heard Lee talk several times now. And there is also "Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President" by Justin Frank. These mental health professionals are all very concerned.
Finally, I listened to a local mental health professional voice his concern several weeks ago at a gathering I attended.
My point in all of this is that a man displaying such abhorrent behavior that is troubling to mental health experts yet is applauded by part of the public is troubling to me. Am I an alarmist? You tell me.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula