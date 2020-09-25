 Skip to main content
Merrill will work for Ravalli County

Merrill will work for Ravalli County

This November we have a choice between two very different candidates for HD87 in Ravalli County.

The Republican, Ron Marshall, runs a business that sells flavored vaping products that have a special ppeal to young people. Marshall is correct in saying it is illegal to sell vaping products to minors. But it is legal to sell to adults, and somehow kids are acquiring these products on a regular basis. About 10% of high school students in Montana currently vape. Once hooked on nicotine, the extremely addictive drug in vaping, some kids move on to other drugs.

Laura Merrill, the Democrat, is a successful businesswoman who understands the people and the issues in Ravalli County. More importantly, she can listen carefully and respectfully to all viewpoints to try to reach fair solutions. That is what a good political process is all about — trying to reach the best solution among conflicting points of view.

We have an important choice to make in HD87. You can vote for a Republican who appears to want to go to Helena to help protect his right to sell flavored vaping products, some of which will get resold to hook your kids and grandkids on vaping. Or you can vote for Laura Merrill who will work well for Ravalli County and Montana.

Kirk Thompson,

Stevensville

