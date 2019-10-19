The Missoulian today (Oct. 17) indicated U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte passed a bill in the House to place a name on a Missoula Post Office building for Jeannette Rankin, who belonged to the Republican Party, not of 2019, but of the early 1900’s.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also introduced a similar Senate bill in March. The Senate priorities are far-right leaning judge placements; it would be understandable why his bill was delayed.
Although Rankin was a fine Montanan, a progressive American and honoring her is commendable, this bill is largely inconsequential to the public. My thoughts and attention went to the need for a nonpartisan group to give all legislation a rating based upon the middle class economic standards. I assumed there would be several organizations.
Although I found a listing of 18 categories of rating organizations from "Agriculture" to "Women’s Issues," most whom rate Congress members only, I only found one who focuses on middle class economic issues. It is "The Drum Major Institute for Public Policy," a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank. It is named from a Martin Luther King oratory reference. Unfortunately, a look at the website indicates minimum activity and resources. Perhaps they need many helping hands?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula