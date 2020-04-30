Mike Black excellent choice for Montana Supreme Court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Black has the abilities and personal qualities one hopes for in a Supreme Court justice. I and other lawyers had the pleasure of working with him for several years on a major complex case over the destruction of grocery employees’ pensions. I found Black to be a highly intelligent analytical thinker who is hardworking and very committed to his clients. He has excellent judgment.

Mike Black, a fourth-generation Montanan, was raised at Havre in a railroad family and supported himself through school by working as a dishwasher, janitor, fry cook and farmhand. He graduated with high honors from the University of Montana and got his law degree at Cornell University Law School in New York.

He is a compassionate lawyer who works well with others and understands people. In his almost 30 years of trial law practice, he has, in many different courts, litigated a wide variety of cases for Montanans and their businesses.

Black has broad support among Montana lawyers who appear in front of the Montana Supreme Court. You won’t find any out-of-state dark money campaigns among his contributors.

He will make a great justice on the Montana Supreme Court.

Greg Munro,

Missoula

