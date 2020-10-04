Mike Black superior candidate for Supreme Court

Mike Black has the qualifications, professional skills and personal qualities that will make him a real asset to the Montana Supreme Court. For six years, I had the opportunity to associate with Mike and others in a highly-complex and high-stakes case litigated in Montana State and Federal Courts including the Montana Supreme Court. In the many hearings, conferences, meetings and strategy sessions involved in the case, I came to realize that Mike Black is one of the most competent, thoughtful and skilled lawyers in Montana.

Mike’s Black’s judgment, tact and diplomacy are excellent. He is respectful of those with whom he works as well as opposing counsel and judges. He is a people person well liked by those who meet him. Mike Black is a tireless worker who is not afraid to tackle hard mental tasks. He is always impeccably prepared for every meeting, hearing or conference call in which we engaged. Mike would be a hard-working, highly competent, and wise justice who merits your vote.