 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Military members must vote Trump out

Military members must vote Trump out

{{featured_button_text}}

As longtime members of the military, we are appalled, but not surprised, at the continuing outrageous comments and insults to our military both here and abroad, sick statements by a draft-dodging, sociopathic little coward in the White House.

Donald Trump would rather be with his buddy KGB Putin in Russia than honor our dead marines in France. He is a coward who calls our military vets suckers, who is OK with the Russians putting bounties on the heads of our soldiers, who didn't want our injured vets to be in his parade that he wanted copied after North Korea.

This guy is a traitor to our country and a serious threat to our nation's security. He shouldn't even be allowed to run for office. Ridiculous that the only way to get rid of this slime is to vote him out, when he has threatened he won't even leave.

Vote like your lives depend on it, because it really does. And if you are part of the military, active or inactive, vote this monster out.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News