Military members must vote Trump out

As longtime members of the military, we are appalled, but not surprised, at the continuing outrageous comments and insults to our military both here and abroad, sick statements by a draft-dodging, sociopathic little coward in the White House.

Donald Trump would rather be with his buddy KGB Putin in Russia than honor our dead marines in France. He is a coward who calls our military vets suckers, who is OK with the Russians putting bounties on the heads of our soldiers, who didn't want our injured vets to be in his parade that he wanted copied after North Korea.

This guy is a traitor to our country and a serious threat to our nation's security. He shouldn't even be allowed to run for office. Ridiculous that the only way to get rid of this slime is to vote him out, when he has threatened he won't even leave.

Vote like your lives depend on it, because it really does. And if you are part of the military, active or inactive, vote this monster out.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

