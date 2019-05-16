Last Sunday (Mothers Day), there was news article in the Billings Gazette from the Associated Press about the growing tensions between Iran and the U.S. and its allies. Our Navy and Air Force are now deployed in the Persian Gulf region.
I love journalists but not unlike the flawed logic of the current administration that stirred the glowing embers of Iran’s nuclear programs and consequential sanctions, a thought-free journalist felt compelled to mention the name, rank, location, home town and photo of the operations specialist doing their job on a carrier.
Newsflash: there are terrorists in the Mid-East and wackos in the U.S.! This stupid act blew my Military Police-trained mind! Safety and security of our overseas deployed military personnel, and their families back home should be our No. 1 top priority.
Our current administration, as well as much of the rest of the right-wing autocracies in this neurotic world, need to get a better grip on reality and sensibility.
The Cold War ain’t over, folks, and never will be over until all the world’s nuclear weapons are neutered.
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee