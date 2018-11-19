A report just out warns that the USA might not be able to win a war against China should that unlikely event occur.
In 2016, China spent just over $200 billion on its military. The United States spent three times that, over $600 billion. And we need to increase the Defense Department budget? How many $500 hammers do we buy each year?
It’s no wonder that we are unable to provide adequate health care for all our citizens. We’re too busy fighting foreign wars to make our fat cats even richer.
Dwight Eisenhower was prescient. We are being victimized by the military-industrial complex.
Denis Thane,
Missoula