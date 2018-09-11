For 70 years, Montana has been supporting college students through the 6-mill levy, which provides funding for our university systems. This November, however, that could change.
If voters choose to end this funding, tuition is projected to go up approximately 18 percent, which would make attending college increasingly difficult for me and many of my peers.
I’m a philosophy minor, and in terms of my discipline, this levy makes a lot of sense to me. In Kant’s Categorical Imperative, he claims that developing one’s abilities is a moral obligation, and whether you agree with his philosophies or not, it’s hard to dispute that there is an inherent value in allowing people to pursue education. The 6-mill levy allows people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford college develop their skills and contribute to society in essential ways.
I urge Montanans to support myself and other college students as we attempt to better ourselves and our communities by voting for the 6-mill levy this November.
Kat Jackson,
Missoula