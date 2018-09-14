According to studies conducted by National Center for Educational Statistics, "the percentage of first-time public four-year college students who were residents of the states in which they were enrolled declined from 83 percent in fall 2004 to 79 percent in fall 2014." Montana is no exception, also showing a decline in students staying within the state to pursue higher education. If the 6-mill levy is not renewed this November, this dangerous trend could drive the Treasure State to its demise.
For over 100 years, Montana students have been able to give back to Montana after earning educational merits at our eight public colleges and universities. Educated Montanans innovate our environmental issues, create jobs through public service, keep our families healthy, teach our children and more. This has all been possible through the critical funding the 6-mill levy provides for the Montana University System. If education becomes even less affordable, students will seek higher education elsewhere and we will have to live with the consequences of a Montana without higher education.
As students and for the rest of our life as Montanans, we continue to benefit from the 6-mill levy. Vote "yes" on the 6-mill levy Nov. 6 for the future of Montana.
Maggie Bornstein,
Missoula