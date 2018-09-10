In November, Montanans will be asked to choose whether or not to continue supporting me and other college students through the 6-mill levy which has been providing public funding for the university systems in our state for 70 years.
Growing up with a father who served in the military and a mother from the Philippines, the value of education has been clear to me since a very young age. It’s important to me that I’m able to gain skills through my studies that allow me to take care of my future family and contribute to society, which is why I’m going to school to be a nurse.
Without a degree, accomplishing these things would be a great deal more difficult, and without the 6-mill levy, affording my education would much more taxing.
For these reasons, I hope my fellow Montanans choose to vote "yes" to the 6-mill levy. It has huge benefits to students like me by making higher education more attainable.
Jon Brown,
Missoula