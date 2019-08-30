After reading the wonderful story in the Missoulian (Aug. 23), I decided to go on the one-day visit to the very old mining camp locations of Mineral County.
Twenty five of us got on a bus and were guided on a wonderful tour under the direction of Kay Trombo of the Missoula County Museum and Historical Society. We saw the former mining camps from the turn of the century, such as Oregon Gulch, Golden Sunset Mine, Oroville, Big Flat, Meadow Creek and Superior Mines Company.
Our last stop was at the Gildersleeve Mine, where they still have a few cabins from the 1930s, and had a lunch hosted by Sue Gildersleeve McLees, whose family still owns that property.
It was definitely "a once in a lifetime experience."
David Mirisch,
Superior