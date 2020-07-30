Misrepresented numbers

Anna Marie Clouse writes that Representative Gianforte “missed 93,000 votes.” Seriously? In two years? Do you have any idea how Congress operates? Shame on you for passing on such silly and outlandish statistics that have no connection to reality. A quick internet search shows that, in fact, he missed 95 votes. Perhaps that is still too many, but its a far cry from your number. The Missoulian, too, deserves admonishment for printing such malarkey. And don’t pretend as an upstanding publication that you can’t edit someone's letter. You edited this one. Representative Gianforte has foregone his salary during the pandemic and vowed to forego any salary as governor. In contrast, Governor Bullock lived on our dime the entire time he pretended to run for president, abandoning the state entirely for weeks at a time. Looking at it in that light, Representative Gianforte has been a bargain for Montanans, even when missing 95 votes. Incidentally, he did make 1,648 votes. (GovTrack.US).