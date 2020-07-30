You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Misrepresented numbers

Misrepresented numbers

{{featured_button_text}}

Anna Marie Clouse writes that Representative Gianforte “missed 93,000 votes.” Seriously? In two years? Do you have any idea how Congress operates? Shame on you for passing on such silly and outlandish statistics that have no connection to reality. A quick internet search shows that, in fact, he missed 95 votes. Perhaps that is still too many, but its a far cry from your number. The Missoulian, too, deserves admonishment for printing such malarkey. And don’t pretend as an upstanding publication that you can’t edit someone's letter. You edited this one. Representative Gianforte has foregone his salary during the pandemic and vowed to forego any salary as governor. In contrast, Governor Bullock lived on our dime the entire time he pretended to run for president, abandoning the state entirely for weeks at a time. Looking at it in that light, Representative Gianforte has been a bargain for Montanans, even when missing 95 votes. Incidentally, he did make 1,648 votes. (GovTrack.US).

Jeffrey Koch,

Missoula

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte isn't doing his job
Letters

Gianforte isn't doing his job

Greg Gianforte has been running ads stating that since Mike Cooney has worked for taxpayers most of his adult life, he has not held a "real" j…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News