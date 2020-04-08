Miss Rona: A morbid children's song

She traveled with the wealthy,

But took those without much pay,

The store-clerks steeled their courage,

And showed up every day.

Hide away, Hide away,

Stay in your home today,

Hide away, Hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

Our leaders failed to hear her,

They fought and went astray.

Our doctors and our nurses

We never can repay.

Hide Away, hide away

Miss Rona's here to stay.

Hide away, hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

And now she's in the mountains

I hear she's come this way.

We'll get through this all together

And catch our breath someday.

Jake Miller,

Missoula