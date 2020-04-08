Miss Rona: A morbid children's song

Upon black wings she wakened

In Wuhan one cold day,

For 14 days she lingers

Before she makes you her prey.

Hide away, Hide away,

Miss Rona's come to play.

Hide away, Hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

She traveled on to Rome then,

A half a world away,

The people sang despite her,

To keep their fear at bay.

Hide away, Hide away,

Avoid the matinee.

Hide away, Hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

Onward to Seattle

She didn't mind the grey,

She visited poor grandma,

And left her in the clay.

Hide away, Hide away,

Beware the new café,

Hide Away, hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

She traveled with the wealthy,

But took those without much pay,

The store-clerks steeled their courage,

And showed up every day.

Hide away, Hide away,

Stay in your home today,

Hide away, Hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

Our leaders failed to hear her,

They fought and went astray.

Our doctors and our nurses

We never can repay.

Hide Away, hide away

Miss Rona's here to stay.

Hide away, hide away,

She'll take your breath away.

And now she's in the mountains

I hear she's come this way.

We'll get through this all together

And catch our breath someday.

Jake Miller,

Missoula

