Missed Christian opportunity to love

Two Christians from the same church head out to a retreat and stop for gas and food. One Christian puts masks up and they entered the store. The clerk states that mask doesn’t do you much good if your friend doesn’t wear one.  The unmasked Christian boldly and proudly stated, “My right not to wear a mask!” The masked Christian said, as a Christian I wear my mask to protect you because I am called to display Christ’s love to others, my rights are not as important to me as showing His love to you is."

Sadly the body of Christ has failed our Savior, missing this great COVID-19 opportunity to show His love, to one another in the churches and to our communities. After all, think of how uncomfortable Jesus was at His crucifixion showing love to us, and yet we, claiming to be Christians, find it too uncomfortable to wear a mask for others?

Unfortunately Governor Bullock’s mask mandate has taken away this voluntary love opportunity from us. I pray we will now do as Christ commands us, obey the law with joy and thanksgiving showing His Love. Romans 13:1-5, 1 Thes. 5:16-18, etc.

Vincent G. Vaccaro Sr.,

Three Forks

