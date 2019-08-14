For many years I enjoyed the flower gardens downtown at the corner of Higgins and Broadway. I am sure visitors to the city also enjoyed the beautiful display.
I recently learned that the gardens are no longer there because the owner of the building cut off access to the water. Water for those small gardens was probably literally a drop in the bucket compared to the water usage of the entire building.
I don't understand this action. On the surface, it seems stingy and mean-spirited. I'd love to see those gardens back again.
Carol Gordon,
Missoula