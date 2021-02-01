 Skip to main content
Missing opinions on campus gun bill

Missing opinions on campus gun bill

There seems to be an issue over who to believe regarding several items of importance recently.

The availability of guns in society and specifically on campus at the various universities/colleges is particularly important. Everyone has an opinion but I must have missed the widely posted opinions of both the campus law enforcement agencies and the local law enforcement agencies. It would seem to me like they would have an informed opinion on the matter.

I try to keep current but with all the distractions it’s very possible I missed the input from that community.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

