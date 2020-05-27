Missoula Area Central Labor Council endorses local option gas tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On behalf of the Missoula Area Central Labor Council, I want to encourage Missoula voters to vote for the local option gas tax.

The reason we support this measure is that our infrastructure is in desperate need of investment and we need good jobs that pay good wages.

The local option gas tax is set at 2 cents per gallon on gasoline only. Both the Missoula County commissioners and the Missoula City Council voted in support of placing the measure on the June ballot.

Every day our members are out working and building; we see the problems that not investing in our roads and our infrastructure causes. Voting for a local investment in infrastructure we can solve two problems at once: we can create good-paying union jobs and we can fix potholes. We like the fact that this money is set up in a dedicated fund for priorities throughout the county and in the city.

We are glad to join with a broad range of community groups and leaders in support of this measure. We encourage all Missoula residents to vote "for" the local option gas tax and fix our roads.

Derek Hitt,

president,

Missoula Area Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO,

Missoula

