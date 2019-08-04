“When bodies move, minds soar.”
Each year, Rocky Mountain Ballet (Charlene Campbell and her talented and dedicated small crew) brings hundreds of international dancers to Missoula via Ballet Beyond Borders.
Like a French “centre culturel,” and with the help of inspired sponsors, RMB decided to project its artistic message and dance philosophy internationally. In the countries where BBB performed, many foreigners remember Missoula as the little place where creative things happen.
After Missoulians commented that BBB was the type of event one would expect on the East or West Coasts, RMB decided to go an extra mile by bringing its exquisite and international dance show to Los Angeles.
From Aug. 7 to 11, young Missoula dancers will compete with hundreds of dancers from other countries. Since dance can open political deadlocks (Wink! Hint!), BBB will also have “art and diplomacy” seminars, and dance-affiliated films, with a final gala at Redondo Beach. BBB will bring Big Sky Country’s fresh air and the Last Best Place’s cooling serenity to steamy, fascinating L.A.
Los Angeles! The mountains are dancing down to the beach!
Michel Valentin,
Missoula