Regarding tax districts: It's true that these tax breaks favor the wealthy property owners at the expense of residential and school district tax incomes.
I am grateful that there is at least one independent-thinking councilor in Missoula. Someone like Jesse Ramos should consider running for mayor.
Regarding traffic over the Reserve Street bridge: Sure, the counter records 400 per day, but about half of those numbers of pedestrians or bikers are returning to their homes over that same bridge!
Missoula is becoming a very expensive place to live. Someone needs to start thinking about the little people. You are welcome in the Shire.
Joe Petrusaitis,
Hamilton