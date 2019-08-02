We are fortunate to have the Blackfoot region of western Montana in our own backyard. The Missoula Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is responsible for the management of over 156,000 acres of public lands that also provide high-quality deer and elk hunting for this region of the state.
This spring, the Missoula field office released the draft resource management plan (RMP) for this area, which will shape the management of these lands for the next 20-plus years. The BLM is now accepting public comment on the draft plan.
During the lead-up to the release of the draft plan, sportsmen, landowners and other stakeholders have been providing input on the management of these public lands. It is critical that the agency demonstrate that they are listening and communicating with involved stakeholders and incorporate measures in the final plan that will safeguard our best backcountry hunting areas in the Chamberlain, Marcum and Garnett ranges as well as other important unfragmented hunting areas in western Montana.
Unfortunately, conservation measures for key backcountry hunting areas the are not in the preferred alternative in the draft RMP. I encourage the BLM to adopt commonsense, sportsmen-oriented management for our best hunting areas in the final Missoula plan.
As a Montana sportsman who cares about public land hunting. I want to encourage the BLM to adopt a final land use plan that conserves some of western Montana’s most scenic and recreationally important public lands. The long-term public support for public lands depends on it.
Casey Smith,
owner,
Straight6Archery,
Missoula