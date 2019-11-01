{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Missoulian guest column, Oct. 29, Derek Hitt wrote “Nor would we support candidates who supported a sales tax.” Your candidate Heidi West is on record supporting a sales tax.

At the Ward 1 forum both candidates were asked if they supported a sales tax. Amber Shaffer said no. West said yes and added that it would be another revenue source, not that it would alleviate property taxes.

A local option sales tax: hotels, rental cars and alcohol has been suggested as sources for this tax. It baffles me that people want to penalize tourists for choosing our city/state to spend their money (possibly, Derek Hitt, hard earned union money).

All taxes start somewhere. First a resort town tax, then a local option sales tax then before you know it, an all-out statewide sales tax for all.

A sales tax is a sales tax is a sales tax no matter what you call it or how you dress it up or defend it. Say no to any type of sales tax.

Joan Shaffer,

Missoula

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1