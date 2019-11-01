Missoulian guest column, Oct. 29, Derek Hitt wrote “Nor would we support candidates who supported a sales tax.” Your candidate Heidi West is on record supporting a sales tax.
At the Ward 1 forum both candidates were asked if they supported a sales tax. Amber Shaffer said no. West said yes and added that it would be another revenue source, not that it would alleviate property taxes.
A local option sales tax: hotels, rental cars and alcohol has been suggested as sources for this tax. It baffles me that people want to penalize tourists for choosing our city/state to spend their money (possibly, Derek Hitt, hard earned union money).
All taxes start somewhere. First a resort town tax, then a local option sales tax then before you know it, an all-out statewide sales tax for all.
You have free articles remaining.
A sales tax is a sales tax is a sales tax no matter what you call it or how you dress it up or defend it. Say no to any type of sales tax.
Joan Shaffer,
Missoula