Missoula City-County Health Department deserves thanks

I am writing to give a shout out to the Missoula City-County Health Department. The nurses and other staff have been working with extreme dedication since February to protect the people of our county. They do testing and contact tracing for COVID, they have set up phone lines to answer questions and complaints from the public and businesses. They help businesses put together workable plans to meet the state, regional and national requirements around Covid, They have coordinated with the state and health provider members of the community to set up a plan for sentinel testing. They have coordinated with the University epidemiologists to figure out ways to collect and analyze Covid data for our county that will help detect trends and direct follow-up. They have set up phone calls with long term care, hospitals and clinics and schools to answer questions and relay information. They work twelve hour days and weekends for us doing so much more than I have listed. When you call the call center or visit for testing or make a comment please respect these hard working dedicated women and men. Be courteous they are there to help in a very difficult time. They are essential!

Pamela Boyd,

Missoula

