{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Having promoted building a separate Missoula College campus at its West Missoula location on South Avenue a little over five years ago, I'm compelled by the article, "Apprentice program to help labor shortages," to again state that this program should have been instituted at Missoula College when a new site for the college was considered.

I applaud the Missoula business owner who has worked diligently for a machinist's program. If Missoula College had been separated from governance by the University of Montana at that time and located near its industrial arts facility on South Avenue, I believe there would have been a closer connection between the college and its local constituency, as a full-service community college with its own transfer programs.

I still do not see the advantage of the current location of the college. It should be its own entity, meeting the needs on a daily basis of its local constituency.

David Werner,

Henderson, Nevada

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags