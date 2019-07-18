Having promoted building a separate Missoula College campus at its West Missoula location on South Avenue a little over five years ago, I'm compelled by the article, "Apprentice program to help labor shortages," to again state that this program should have been instituted at Missoula College when a new site for the college was considered.
I applaud the Missoula business owner who has worked diligently for a machinist's program. If Missoula College had been separated from governance by the University of Montana at that time and located near its industrial arts facility on South Avenue, I believe there would have been a closer connection between the college and its local constituency, as a full-service community college with its own transfer programs.
I still do not see the advantage of the current location of the college. It should be its own entity, meeting the needs on a daily basis of its local constituency.
David Werner,
Henderson, Nevada