Missoula County gas tax a bait and switch

Missoula County voters are being asked to approve a 2-cent gas tax. There is nothing in Missoula County’s ordinances that would stop them from raising the tax without voter approval.

Currently the state law that allows the gas tax option also prohibits the county from raising it, but when the state law gets changed, it legally would allow the county to raise it without voter consent.

The commissioners think they are smarter than you and want to decide what is best for you without your approval. They deliberately wrote the Missoula gas tax ballot initiative in a way that does not protect you from unconsented tax increases if the state law gets changed.

JeffreyJames Halvorson,

Schley

