After the Missoulian Editorial Board heaped huckleberry praise for more airline traffic carrying 850,000 people into the valley (Jan. 25), I wondered how long it would take for an article decrying detrimental climate change effects on tourism to come out.
It didn't take very long; Rob Chaney penned a piece about the woes of climate change on the western states (Jan. 31). Tourism, among other industries, may be suffering from weather and temperature changes.
According to an article in the New York Times, "Flying is Bad for the Planet...," the aviation industry accounts for 11 percent of all transportation-related carbon emissions in the United States.
Republicans and conservatives are not the only ones who practice the art of denying climate change. As long as our only benchmark for progress in Missoula is economic growth, we can count ourselves as deniers, if not in words in deeds.
Dudley Improta,
Missoula