Missoula doesn't have revenue problem

The city and county have $100,000 to study acquiring the federal building but there isn't enough money to fix the roads.

The county can give away land paid for with the jail bond but there isn't enough money to fix the roads.

The county wants to bring back passenger rail service but there isn't enough money to fix the roads.

The city can buy a broken-down motel for $1.1 million but there isn't enough money to fix the roads.

The city wants to buy the rest of the block the broken-down motel is on but there isn't enough money to fix the roads.

The city wants to buy into Nick Checota's convention center for $17 million but there isn't enough money to fix the roads.

The city wants to rebuild all the riverfront parks for a yet-to-be-determined cost but there isn't enough money to fix roads.

The city doesn't have a revenue problem.

Greg Tollefson,

Missoula

