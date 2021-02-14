Missoula firefighters assisted vaccinations

We can be so proud of our Missoula firefighters, who displayed such commendable community spirit Sunday, Feb. 7, by assisting many village elders into the UM Fieldhouse for their initial COVID vaccinations.

The infamous Hellgate Canyon wind was fierce, but it didn't deter the friendly and helpful firefighters. And some medical personnel even braved the icy weather and administered vaccinations outside, right in their cars, to a few elders who have difficulty walking.

Bless you, each and every one, for giving a "shot in the arm" of kindness and genuine caring that enriches spirits while also protecting bodies' health. Thank you, thank you.

Nikki Graybeal,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0