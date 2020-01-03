Why do we need the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center when the economy is so "good"? The stock market is higher than ever before. The unemployment rate is low. We keep building middle and high income housing.
Employment is available. Much of it is for minimum or barely above hourly wage, and is often part-time. SNAP benefits (food stamps) have been decreased and are likely to be decreased again. Medical insurance is often more costly than low-income people can afford.
The food bank serves many who are employed. Some are students; veterans; people with work-preventing injuries; youth who have "aged out" of foster care; widows and widowers who find it impossible to make their monthly stipend cover rent, medical care and food; and men and women who are residing in their cars, a tent or, if they are fortunate, a motel room for a short period of time.
Missoula merchants continue to generously give excess food to the food bank. Volunteers help stock shelves and assist shoppers. Children who arrive with parents are offered a supervised play space and nutritious snacks.
How fortunate we are to have the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center. Let's continue to support it with food, money and time.
Shirley V. Tiernan,
Missoula