Missoula Goodwill Store top notch

Recently I was visiting family in Stevensville. My daughter suggested I run into your Missoula Goodwill store.

I had a blast. I've been in many Goodwill stores and your Missoula store is outstanding. Clean, largest, such a variety, a great selection.

Another thing I observed, that even though you had a vast amount of clothes etc., none of your rows of clothing (like leggings) were not so tight that you couldn't see what was for sale.

Also, please commend all of the employees. Even, and especially, those in the back room behind the scenes.

I interacted with John, DJ, Gwen and the store manager, her name begins with an A. Everyone was super helpful, courteous, professional. I could tell everyone really enjoyed their job and working there.

The closest Goodwill Store to me is Coeur d' Alene, they need to step up to your standards there in Missoula.

God bless you. Remember Jesus loves you and so do I.

Vicky Richardson,

Bayview, Idaho

